Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Experiences no issues with quad
Head coach Bruce Arians says Peterson has had no problem with his quadriceps and is expected to play Sunday against the Rams, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
While still waiting on an official confirmation, it sounds like, barring any setbacks, Peterson is back to full health. It's a good sign as the Cardinals head to Los Angeles to face Jared Goff and a Rams' offense that is seemingly finding its groove.
