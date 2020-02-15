General manager Steve Keim confirmed Friday the team had discussed Peterson's contract with his representation noting nothing has transpired yet, but that "we'd love to see him retire as a Cardinal," Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports.

Entering the final year of his five-year, $70.5 million extension, there was some chatter Peterson could ultimately be moved after an uneven campaign which saw the star cornerback suspended six games and also limited by a calf injury. There's reason to believe Peterson's less than stellar performance could simply be due to rust and poor circumstance, but the Cardinals aren't exactly in a position to move on either way considering their lack of true secondary depth. It's possible the team could simply let the 2011 first-round pick play out the final year of his contract in order to safeguard themselves should Peterson not return to his All-Pro form, but Keim's comments seem to indicate a more proactive approach which could lock up the soon-to-be 30-year-old to a long-term contract.