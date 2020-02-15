Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Extension in the future?
General manager Steve Keim confirmed Friday the team had discussed Peterson's contract with his representation noting nothing has transpired yet, but that "we'd love to see him retire as a Cardinal," Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports.
Entering the final year of his five-year, $70.5 million extension, there was some chatter Peterson could ultimately be moved after an uneven campaign which saw the star cornerback suspended six games and also limited by a calf injury. There's reason to believe Peterson's less than stellar performance could simply be due to rust and poor circumstance, but the Cardinals aren't exactly in a position to move on either way considering their lack of true secondary depth. It's possible the team could simply let the 2011 first-round pick play out the final year of his contract in order to safeguard themselves should Peterson not return to his All-Pro form, but Keim's comments seem to indicate a more proactive approach which could lock up the soon-to-be 30-year-old to a long-term contract.
