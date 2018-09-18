Peterson recorded eight tackles (six solo), an interception and a pass defensed across 72 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Peterson finished the game tied for the most tackles on the team and his first interception of the season. The interception came with the Rams driving, when Jared Goff rolled to his right and tried to sneak a throw past Peterson. However, he did not track Brandin Cooks for the entire game, as Cooks ended the contest with seven receptions for 159 yards.