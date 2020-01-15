Peterson notched 53 tackles (46 solo), seven pass defenses, two interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble in 10 contests during the 2019 season.

Peterson missed the first outings of his nine-year career, the result of a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. Still, he posted his fourth-most tackles in a given season, which would have equated to a whopping 84.8 stops over a 16-game slate. Opposing offenses seemed to fear Peterson less than normal in the past campaign, but the potential is there for the 29-year-old to be a lock-down corner again, assuming this merely was a blip on the radar.