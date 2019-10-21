Peterson produced seven solo tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 27-21 win over the Giants.

After serving a six-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy, Peterson generated a solid stat line. However, he'll have a tough matchup on deck in Week 8 against the Saints, especially if Drew Brees (thumb) returns.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories