Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Impressive following suspension
Peterson produced seven solo tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 27-21 win over the Giants.
After serving a six-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy, Peterson generated a solid stat line. However, he'll have a tough matchup on deck in Week 8 against the Saints, especially if Drew Brees (thumb) returns.
