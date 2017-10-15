Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: In line to play Sunday
Peterson (quadriceps), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The quad injury limited Peterson's involvement in practice throughout the week, but it doesn't look to be anything significant enough to keep him off the field or restrict his snaps in Week 6. Look for Peterson to spend most of the day shadowing Mike Evans as the Cardinals aim to slow down a Buccaneers passing attack that ranks third in the NFL with 288 yards per game through the air.
