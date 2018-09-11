Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Logs sack in loss
Peterson recorded one tackle and one sack in Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Redskins.
The Cardinals struggled defensively to contain Alex Smith as the quarterback passed for 255 yards and two touchdowns. However, Peterson was able to reach Smith once during the contest, his first sack since the 2014 season.
