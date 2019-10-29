Peterson recorded six tackles (five solo), a pass breakup and an interception in Sunday's 31-9 loss to the Saints.

Peterson ended the Saints' first possession of the second half by picking off a deep pass from Drew Brees intended for fullback Zach Line. This was Peterson's first interception of the year in his second game. His lockdown presence will be important as the Cardinals face Emmanuel Sanders and George Kittle twice over the next three weeks, including Thursday's game against the 49ers.