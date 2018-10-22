Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Not available via trade
Coach Steve Wilks said Monday that the Cardinals are "not trading" Peterson, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports
As Peterson goes through his eighth pro season, he has to be frustrated with the state of the franchise. Due to a league-low in time of possession, he's surpassed his tackle total from a season ago (35 versus 34) through seven games, while racking up two interceptions, one sack and one fumble recovery. There's no telling if the Cardinals are listening to offers, but any trade must be agreed to by next Tuesday, Oct. 30.
