Peterson (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

During Sunday's win versus the Giants, Peterson only played 79 percent of the snaps on defense. Most of the missed time was devoted to a concussion test, Peterson relayed to Weinfuss after the game, but he hasn't entered the protocol for head injuries in the interim. Fast forward to the first practice of Week 17 prep, and Peterson is now dealing with an ankle concern, which head coach Bruce Arians termed "not very" severe, per Weinfuss. Adding to the positive tone is Arians' hope that Peterson makes an appearance in Thursday's session, a belief that bodes well for the cornerback extending his consecutive starts streak to 112 games Sunday at Seattle.