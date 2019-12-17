Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Picks off second pass of season
Peterson totaled seven solo tackles, three pass defenses and one interception during Sunday's 38-24 win against the Browns.
Peterson hasn't been his Pro-Bowl self since returning from a six-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. On a per-game basis, though, he's on pace for the highest tackle total for a complete campaign (43 in eight games) of his notable career. Plus, Peterson has managed two interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble, putting himself into roster consideration in some IDP formats.
More News
-
Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Will suit up Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Still limited Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Considered day-to-day•
-
Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Suffers calf injury•
-
Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Nabs first INT•
-
Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Impressive following suspension•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 15 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 15,...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Top Week 16 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Looking ahead
This has been the best rookie WR class in years. But Chris Towers warns about overreacting...
-
Believe it or Not: Sanders a star
Heath Cummings takes a look at what happened in Week 15 and what it means for the future.