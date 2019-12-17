Peterson totaled seven solo tackles, three pass defenses and one interception during Sunday's 38-24 win against the Browns.

Peterson hasn't been his Pro-Bowl self since returning from a six-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. On a per-game basis, though, he's on pace for the highest tackle total for a complete campaign (43 in eight games) of his notable career. Plus, Peterson has managed two interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble, putting himself into roster consideration in some IDP formats.