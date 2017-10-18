Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Practices Wednesday
Peterson (quadriceps) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
During a punt return Sunday against the Buccaneers, Peterson aggravated a quad injury that limited him in each practice last week. He wasn't expected to participate in Wednesday's session, but whatever he was able to fit in constituted a "limited" showing. The development lines up with Peterson's desire to play this weekend in London, as he'll "definitely be ready to go for Sunday" against the Rams. Nonetheless, it would surprise at this point if he doesn't conclude game preparation with a questionable designation for the second week in a row.
