Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Puts rest to trade rumors
Peterson released a statement Wednesday on his personal Twitter account pledging his commitment to the Cardinals amid ongoing trade speculation. "My energy is 100 percent focused on being part of the solution and helping us [the Cardinals] turn this around," the statement read. "I've never shied away from a challenge before and I'm not starting now. I am an Arizona Cardinal, and my focus is on this week's game."
While the trade market for the star cornerback has been active so far, it sounds like Peterson hopes to stay put in Arizona ahead of the Oct. 30 deadline. Across the Cardinals' seven games this season, Peterson has registered 35 stops (29 solo), two interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery.
