Peterson (illness) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Peterson was a surprise addition to Friday's injury report due to an illness, and his Week 16 status appears to be truly up in the air. The star cornerback will give his best attempt to suit up versus the Rams, but if Peterson were to miss any time expect Brandon Williams to benefit from an uptick in snaps.