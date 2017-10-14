Play

Peterson is battling a quadriceps injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Peterson was limited in practice this week after playing every defensive snap in last Sunday's loss to the Eagles. There's no indication at this point that the team's starting cornerback is expected to sit, but veteran Tramon Williams would likely step in if he is unable to suit up Sunday.

