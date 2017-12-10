Peterson (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The Cardinals will be happy to have their top corner back Sunday, but fantasy owners should see Peterson as a risky option. Titans QB Marcus Mariota is averaging just 27 pass attempts over the last three games, which could keep the ball away from Peterson.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop