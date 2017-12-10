Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Ready for Sunday's contest
Peterson (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The Cardinals will be happy to have their top corner back Sunday, but fantasy owners should see Peterson as a risky option. Titans QB Marcus Mariota is averaging just 27 pass attempts over the last three games, which could keep the ball away from Peterson.
More News
-
Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Expects to play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Does not practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Cleared to face Rams•
-
Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Experiences no issues with quad•
-
Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Practices Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Won't practice Wednesday•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...