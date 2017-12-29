Peterson (ankle) was a full participant at the Cardinals' practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Peterson did not participate at Wednesday's practice, but it appears the team was understandably illustrating some cautious with their start cornerback. The 27-year-old is expected to be available for Week 17 in Seattle and extend his consecutive starts streak to 112 games.

