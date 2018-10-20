Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Snags second INT of season
Peterson made six solo tackles, one pass breakup and one interception in Thursday's 45-10 loss to the Broncos.
Peterson ranked third on the team in tackles and forced the team's only turnover. The 28-year-old corner has two of the team's six interceptions now, and he'll look to add to the total in Week 8 against C.J. Beathard, who has thrown five interceptions in three starts this season.
