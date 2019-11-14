Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Still limited Wednesday
Peterson (calf) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Peterson was considered day-to-day, so it's no real surprise to see him putting in a limited practice. The 29-year-old seems on track to play Week 11 if he can avoid a setback.
