Play

Peterson (calf) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Peterson was considered day-to-day, so it's no real surprise to see him putting in a limited practice. The 29-year-old seems on track to play Week 11 if he can avoid a setback.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories