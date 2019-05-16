Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Suspended for six games
Peterson was suspended Thursday for the first six games of the regular season due to a violation of the NFL's PED policy, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
This is a huge surprise and an even bigger loss for the Cardinals defense, who will have to spend almost the first half of the regular season without one of the league's best defensive backs. In Peterson's absence, Arizona will now have to look to the likes of rookie Byron Murphy and veteran Tramaine Brock for more snaps at cornerback.
