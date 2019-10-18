Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Trade rumors shot down
General Manager Steve Keim said "we are not trading Patrick Peterson" on Friday, Kevin Zimmerman of 98.7 Arizona Sports reports.
Keim called Peterson a "player in his prime," and he talked up the veteran cornerback's impact on the field and in the locker room. Peterson was reinstated to Arizona's 53-man roster this week after being suspended for the first six games of the season, and he's set to reprise his role as the team's top cornerback. The three-time All-Pro will provide a huge boost to the Cardinals' secondary, which has struggled to provide reliable coverage in his absence.
