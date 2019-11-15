Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Will suit up Sunday
Peterson (calf) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports..
Peterson put in two limited practices during the week before logging a full one Friday. He should see a full slate of snaps against the 49ers.
