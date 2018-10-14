Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Won't be traded
Coach Steve Wilks said trade rumors about Peterson were "ludicrous", Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Peterson was seen hugging GM Steve Keim prior to the game leading to trade speculation, but apparently, that is just a pregame ritual, according to the player. In what seems like another losing season in Arizona, it might be wise for the team to explore trade options for their star cornerback. Nevertheless, it seems the 28-year-old will stay put for the time being.
