Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Won't practice Wednesday
Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said that Peterson (quadriceps) won't see any involvement during Wednesday's practice, but the team still expects its top cornerback to play Sunday against the Rams in London, NFL.com reports.
The Cardinals are likely just trying to avoid any further aggravation to Peterson's nagging quad tendon injury by holding him out Wednesday, and it's possible that he's no more than a limited participant in their final two practice sessions of the week. If healthy in Week 7, Peterson would likely be tasked with shadowing Rams top wideout Sammy Watkins for most of the contest.
