Anau signed with the Cardinals on Tuesday Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FMreports.
Anau is something of an unknown as he began his career at the junior college level before finishing out at Northern Arizona. He racked up 55 total tackles, including 15 for loss, in his final season with the Lumberjacks. He adds depth up the middle for the Cardinals, but he's far from a lock to make the final roster.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...
-
Dynasty Update: Allen, Watkins moving up
A variety of health news, both positive and negative, has shaken up the Heath's Cummings dynasty...
-
Dynasty update: Watson up, Trubisky down
Heath Cummings ranks his top 40 quarterbacks, including the summer's biggest risers and fa...
-
Tight End Tiers 2.0
You don't have to take a tight end right away, but prioritizing the position based on the first...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 2.0
The second tier of receivers isn't where the good players end, but there is a difference once...