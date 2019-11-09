Play

Robertson was signed to the Cardinals' active roster Friday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Robertson's promotion comes on the heels of Brooks Reed being placed on injured reserve. The edge rusher is currently a depth option behind starters Terrell Suggs (hamstring) and Chandler Jones, but is an injury away from playing a significant role in the Cardinals' defense.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories