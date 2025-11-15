The Cardinals elevated Brown from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Brown caught on with the Cardinals' practice squad in mid-October after failing to make the Dolphins' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. If he's active for Sunday's NFC West tilt against the 49ers, then Brown would serve as the Cardinals' TE4 behind Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins and Josiah Deguara. Brown appeared in 15 regular-season games for the Seahawks in 2024, when he split his snaps between offense and special teams while hauling in eight passes (on 12 targets) for 65 yards.