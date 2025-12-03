Cardinals' Pharaoh Brown: Joins active roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals signed Brown from their practice squad to the active roster Wednesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
The 31-year-old has appeared in the Cardinals' last three games, contributing both offensively and on special teams (25 snaps on offense and 30 on special teams). Now with the active roster, Brown will likely continue playing a depth role in Arizona's tight-end room for the remainder of the season.