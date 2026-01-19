Brown reeled in both of his targets for one yard in seven regular-season appearances in 2025.

Brown spent the offseason and preseason with the Dolphins before getting released during roster cut downs in late August. He then joined the Cardinals in mid-October after TEs Tip Reiman (ankle) and Travis Vokolek (neck) landed on injured reserve. Arizona used its three elevations on him before he was signed to the active roster for good in early December, but he remained well behind Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins and Josiah Deguara in the pecking order for offensive snaps. Brown is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so it remains to be seen where he'll be plying his wares in 2026.