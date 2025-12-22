Brown went without a target while playing seven of the Cardinals' 57 snaps on offense in Sunday's 26-19 loss to the Falcons.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett targeted tight ends on 17 of his 31 pass attempts Sunday, but the bulk of those looks went to Trey McBride (4-27-0 receiving line on eight targets) and Elijah Higgins (7-91-0 on eight targets). Brown and Josiah Deguara (no catches on one target), meanwhile, remained afterthoughts on offense, which is expected to remain par for the course over the final two games of the season, barring an injury to either McBride or Higgins.