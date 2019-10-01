The Cardinals signed Cooper on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Christian Kirk is tending to an ankle injury of unknown severity, threatening his status for Sunday's game at Cincinnati. Considering Kirk has served as the team's punt returner this season, Cooper could slot into that role right away while also acting as insurance as an inside receiver.

