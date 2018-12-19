Cardinals' Pharoh Cooper: Claimed by Cardinals
The Cardinals claimed Cooper off waivers Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Cut loose by the Rams a day earlier, Cooper quickly found a new home in the NFC West. He was named to the Pro Bowl as a return specialist last season, but he played a role in two turnovers during a playoff loss to Atlanta, then dealt with an ankle injury for much of this year. The woeful Cardinals have nothing to lose by giving Cooper a look on special teams.
