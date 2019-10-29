Cooper had one punt return for eight yards and one kickoff return for 39 yards during Sunday's 31-9 loss in New Orleans.

With Christian Kirk (ankle) back in the fold, Cooper fell back to one snap on offense after averaging 21.6 such plays in the previous three games. Special teams thus was Cooper's chance to make an impact, and his lengthy kick return helped set up the Cardinals in decent enough field position for the ensuing drive to end in a made field goal. Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald are embedded as the clear inside receivers in this offense, so Cooper doesn't have much opportunity to make an impact in that realm.