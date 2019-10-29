Cardinals' Pharoh Cooper: Contained to returns Week 8
Cooper had one punt return for eight yards and one kickoff return for 39 yards during Sunday's 31-9 loss in New Orleans.
With Christian Kirk (ankle) back in the fold, Cooper fell back to one snap on offense after averaging 21.6 such plays in the previous three games. Special teams thus was Cooper's chance to make an impact, and his lengthy kick return helped set up the Cardinals in decent enough field position for the ensuing drive to end in a made field goal. Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald are embedded as the clear inside receivers in this offense, so Cooper doesn't have much opportunity to make an impact in that realm.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 TE Preview: Back to streamers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including streaming...
-
Best Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 9 WR preview: Sit Fitz
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 9, including...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 8 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 8.