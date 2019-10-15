Cardinals' Pharoh Cooper: Does it all Week 6
Cooper posted three receptions (on four targets) for 16 yards, one rush for two yards, two kick returns for 63 yards and one punt return for three yards during Sunday's 34-33 victory versus the Falcons.
Cooper again got to run with the regular offense with Christian Kirk (ankle) sidelined for a second game in a row, working out of the slot in addition to his return duties. Moreover, Cooper even took a direct snap for a short gain on the ground. Kirk made progress in his recovery from an ankle injury with limited showings last week, so whenever he returns, he'll push Cooper back to a more specialized role.
