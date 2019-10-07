Cooper posted two catches (on two targets) for 33 yards, two kick returns for 52 yards and two punt returns for 24 yards during Sunday's 26-23 win in Cincinnati.

In his second stint with the Cardinals, Cooper made an impact in multiple facets, the most significant a 28-yard grab down the middle late in the third quarter that helped set up a field goal. He received routes as an inside receiver with Christian Kirk (ankle) sidelined, so an extended absence from the latter would keep Cooper in an expanded role.