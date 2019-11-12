Cooper amassed two receptions (on five targets) for 29 yards, one punt return for two yards and two kickoff returns for 43 yards during Sunday's 30-27 loss at Tampa Bay.

In addition to his return duties, Cooper continues to get reps as an inside receiver, ranking a distant third in offensive snap share (29 percent) to Christian Kirk (96 percent) and Larry Fitzgerald (79 percent). The usage isn't enough to make Cooper a worthwhile option, as his season high in receiving yards is 33, and he's yet to score a touchdown in any capacity. Still, the Cardinals seem to be committed to keeping him involved, so he has a chance to flash at some point over the final six games of the campaign.