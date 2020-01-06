Cooper accrued 25 catches (on 33 targets) for 243 yards and one touchdown in 12 contests during the 2019 season.

Cooper wasn't afforded much opportunity on offense behind starting inside receivers Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk but still made his presence felt at times. In particular, Cooper fared well on special teams, churning out 22.4 yards on 25 kickoff returns and 7.6 yards on 17 punt returns. Both of those averages ranked in the top 12 for qualified returners, but it remains to be seen if the Cardinals will retain the unrestricted free agent in the offseason.