Cooper caught four of six passes for 26 yards, returned one punt for five yards and had a special-teams tackle during Sunday's 34-7 defeat to the Rams.

Since Week 5, Cooper has regularly worked as the Cardinals' third inside receiver behind Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk, and the trend continued following the team's Week 12 bye. Cooper has yet to record more than four catches or surpass 40 yards in a given game this season, and his biggest contribution to the team (return prowess) has little fantasy relevance. In the end, he's a tertiary option, at best, in Arizona's passing attack.