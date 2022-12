Cooper was elevated from the Cardinal's practice squad ahead of their game with the Patriots on Monday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Cooper will suit up Monday against the Patriots, after receiving his second consecutive elevation to the active roster. The 27-year-old only played on special team's in Week 12, handling return duties while Greg Dortch (thumb) was out. With Dortch now healthy, it's unclear what kind of role Cooper will play Monday.