Cooper paced the Cardinals with four catches (on four targets) for 29 yards during Sunday's 27-21 road victory against the Giants.

Yes, all of those stats led or tied for the team lead as Kyler Murray managed just 104 yards on 14-for-21 passing. And it didn't matter much, as the Cardinals relied on backup running back Chase Edmonds to pound the rock 27 times for 126 yards and three TDs with David Johnson (ankle) only available if the need arose. Cooper's time as a regular slot receiver may be coming to a close with Christian Kirk closing in on a return from an ankle injury, but he's still fared well as a returner, averaging 23.0 yards on five kickoffs and 7.5 yards on four punts.