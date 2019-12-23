Cardinals' Pharoh Cooper: Notches pair of receptions Sunday
Cooper tallied two catches (on two targets) for 14 yards, five punt returns for 40 yards and four kick returns for 90 yards during Sunday's 27-13 win in Seattle.
It more or less was a pedestrian day for Cooper, but the fourth-year pro did manage season highs in yardage in both return realms. Otherwise, he failed to reach 20 receiving yards for the sixth time in 11 games in a Cardinals uniform this season. Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald continue to monopolize the reps at inside receiver, leaving scraps behind for Cooper.
