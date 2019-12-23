Cooper tallied two catches (on two targets) for 14 yards, five punt returns for 40 yards and four kick returns for 90 yards during Sunday's 27-13 win in Seattle.

It more or less was a pedestrian day for Cooper, but the fourth-year pro did manage season highs in yardage in both return realms. Otherwise, he failed to reach 20 receiving yards for the sixth time in 11 games in a Cardinals uniform this season. Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald continue to monopolize the reps at inside receiver, leaving scraps behind for Cooper.