Cardinals' Pharoh Cooper: Posts another catch
Cooper compiled 17 yards on one catch, minus-2 yards on one punt return and 57 yards on three kick returns during Sunday's 38-24 win against the Browns.
Aside from a 36-yard dash on the opening kickoff, Cooper didn't contribute much in this contest. Having said that, he continues to operate as the Cardinals' third inside receiver behind Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald, seeing 12 of 61 offensive snaps Sunday. Cooper will maintain such a role as the team wraps up the campaign with visits to the division rival Seahawks and Rams the next two weekends.
