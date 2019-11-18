Cooper caught three of four targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-26 loss to the 49ers.

His five-yard TD grab midway through the second quarter gave the Cards a 16-0 lead that the team would eventually squander. It was the first offensive touchdown of Cooper's career -- he did score on a kickoff return for the Rams in 2017 -- and his role in the Arizona offense continues to grow, although he remains a tertiary target for Kyler Murray behind Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald.