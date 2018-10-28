Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Active Week 8
Dawson (hip) is listed as active Sunday versus the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Dawson surprisingly was included on the Cardinals' injury report Thursday, which was followed by the signing of kicker Matt McCrane to the practice squad Friday as an emergency option. After the Cardinals opted not to make a 53-man transaction before Saturday's deadline, Dawson was more or less expected to be available Week 8. While he has just 20 points to his name in seven games this season, he could bust that trend against San Francisco's 31st-ranked scoring defense (31.1 points per game).
