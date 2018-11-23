Dawson (hip) has been cleared to play Sunday against the Chargers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The Cardinals' expectation became obvious when fellow kicker Matthew McCrane was released Monday. There isn't much reason to consider Dawson for fantasy lineups in a road game against a likely playoff team. The 43-year-old has attempted just six field goals in nine games this season, consistently deprived of opportunities while attached to a terrible offense.