Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Cleared to play
Dawson (hip) has been cleared to play Sunday against the Chargers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The Cardinals' expectation became obvious when fellow kicker Matthew McCrane was released Monday. There isn't much reason to consider Dawson for fantasy lineups in a road game against a likely playoff team. The 43-year-old has attempted just six field goals in nine games this season, consistently deprived of opportunities while attached to a terrible offense.
Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Limited in practice Wednesday•
Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Expected to play Week 12•
Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Missing first game since 2009•
Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Status for Sunday uncertain•
Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Questionable for Sunday•
Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Puts in limited practice•
