Dawson will compete with undrafted rookie Matt McCrane for the Cardinals' placekicking job during training camp, Kyle Odegard of the team's official site reports.

Dawson, 43, is entering the second season of a two-year, $6 million contract after a 2017 campaign in which he missed three extra points and posted an 80 percent success rate on field-goal attempts, his worst efficiency since 2006. Meanwhile, McCrane has been criticized for a lack of leg strength, though he did convert 86.4 percent of his field goals during his collegiate career at Kansas State, including a 5-of-8 mark from 50 yards or longer. The Cardinals would save approximately $2 million in cap space if they ultimately choose to keep the rookie over Dawson.