Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Dealing with hip injury
Dawson didn't practice Thursday due to a right hip injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
According to Scott Bordow of The Athletic, the Cardinals hosted Zane Gonzalez for a workout this week. If Dawson's absence is more than a day of rest, the 43-year-old could be in danger of missing some time. Expect Friday's injury report to impart Dawson's potential to play Sunday against the 49ers.
