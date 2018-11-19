Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Expected to play Week 12
Dawson (hip) is expected to play during Sunday's game against the Chargers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Dawson missed Sunday's loss to the Raiders due to a lingering hip injury, but appears on track to fully recover in time for Week 12. With Dawson on track to suit up, the Cardinals have released emergency kicker Matt McCrane.
