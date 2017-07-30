Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Good from 60 yards in
Dawson will be given opportunities to attempt field goals from 50 yards and out, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. "Phil is from 60 in and he always has been," head coach Bruce Arians said. "He's never lost any distance. He can still kick off. The yard-line just moves back. If we get to the (opposing team's) 40, it's probably going to be a field goal."
Dawson languished in San Francisco the last two seasons, attempting just 48 field goals and finishing below 100 points each season. Arizona's offense is expected to present him more opportunities and his still-strong leg will get him a few more beyond that. During his career, Dawson has made 38-of-54 field goals from 50 yards and longer.
