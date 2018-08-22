Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Has one miss this preseason
Dawson has made all four extra-point attempts and one of two field goals through two preseason games.
A 19-year veteran, Dawson is embroiled in a kicking competition with undrafted rookie Matt McCrane, who has struck true on both field-goal tries and one PAT during exhibition season. Last year, his first with the Cardinals, Dawson connected on 80 percent (32 of 40) of his field-goal attempts, the fourth-worst mark of his career and lowest since 2006. McCrane likely is present to keep Dawson honest, but the former left Kansas State as the all-time leader in field-goal percentage (88.4), so the Cards seem to have a pair of viable options as cut-down date approaches Sept. 1.
